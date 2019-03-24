Tesla to Raise Prices on All Inventory Cars by ~3% April 1: Musk

(Bloomberg) -- Prices on all Tesla inventory cars worldwide will rise by about 3% on midnight April 1, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Price changes to be effective April 2

NOTE: March 10, Tesla said in a blog post that it would need to raise vehicle prices by about 3% on average worldwide as part of its plan to keep stores open.

To view the source of this information click here

To contact the reporter on this story: Lee Spears in New York at lspears3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.