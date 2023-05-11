45m ago
Tesla Tweaks Prices in US Again, Increasing as Much as $1,000
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised the prices of its vehicles in the US, adding $1,000 to Model X and S base and plaid cars.
The base Model S now costs $88,490, still significantly lower than the $104,990 tag at the start of the year before the Elon Musk-led company started cutting prices globally. The Model X rose to $98,480 and the plaid version to $108,490.
Tesla also lifted prices of its best-selling Model Y by $250 to $47,490, according to its website.
