Tesla under investigation by U.S. over complaints the steering wheel can fall off

Tesla Inc. is under investigation by U.S. regulators over complaints the steering wheel can fall off certain new Model Y vehicles while they’re in use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s aware of two incidents in which the wheel detached from the steering column of 2023 Model Ys while being driven. The preliminary evaluation, opened March 4, applies to an estimated 120,089 vehicles, according to a filing posted on NHTSA’s website.

The affected vehicles were delivered to owners without the retaining bolt that holds the steering wheel in place, the agency said.

Tesla shares fell 1.4 per cent as of 7:37 a.m. before regular trading in New York. The Associated Press earlier reported the NHTSA probe.