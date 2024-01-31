(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has upgraded the self-driving hardware on Model Y sports utility vehicles in China, in the latest move to boost sales in the world’s biggest auto market.

The Model Y will now carry Tesla’s HW 4.0 autonomous driving function hardware, such as upgraded cameras and on-board computer, at no added cost, Tesla said on its official WeChat account Thursday. The SUV, which starts at 258,900 yuan ($36,100), will also be available in three new colors — red, silver and gray — in addition to the current choice of black, white and navy.

HW 4.0, which provides a longer detection range, stronger perception ability and better computing power, has already been deployed on Tesla’s premium S and X models, as well as some Model Ys outside China.

The automaker, which once dominated the world’s largest electric vehicle market, is making a push to retain its position as domestic manufacturers from BYD CO. to Li Auto Inc. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. roll out a broader array of EVs. It started a promotional tour of its futuristic looking Cybertruck last month in China, although the model isn’t available in the nation.

It has also continued to cut prices, last month slashing the price of its Model 3 sedan by 6%. When it released earnings last week, Tesla warned of weaker sales growth in 2024.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.