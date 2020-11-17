(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is joining rideshare company Uber Technologies Inc., utility giant Southern Co. and others to lobby for 100% electric-vehicle adoption by 2030.

More than two dozen utilities, EV-charging companies, battery suppliers and EV manufacturers have formed the Zero Emission Transportation Association, which is calling for policies such as consumer incentives and emissions targets that will accelerate the shift to EVs, according to a statement Tuesday. The trade group also wants more federal investment in charging infrastructure.

It’s not the only association that’s been formed to capitalize on President-elect Joe Biden’s pro-climate proposals. Some of the biggest U.S. clean-energy companies also are teaming up with the top wind-power trade group to create the American Clean Power Association.

