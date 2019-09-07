Tesla Waives $1,500 Solar Removal Fee for Rest of September

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla will permanently waive the $1,500 solar removal fee requirement for the rest of September, Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk says Tesla Solar is “unequivocally a guaranteed, instant money printer” producing annual after tax income of $300 to $1,000 in without the removal fee

Says the ability to stop monthly payments at any time remains

