(Bloomberg) -- Tesla will permanently waive the $1,500 solar removal fee requirement for the rest of September, Elon Musk tweeted.

  • Musk says Tesla Solar is “unequivocally a guaranteed, instant money printer” producing annual after tax income of $300 to $1,000 in without the removal fee
  • Says the ability to stop monthly payments at any time remains

To view the source of this information click here

To contact the reporter on this story: Melodie Warner in New York at mwarner19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.