(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said a California agency informed the automaker that it has grounds for a civil complaint, following an investigation into racial harassment.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing issued a so-called notice of case finding and mandatory dispute resolution to Tesla on Jan. 3, the company said Monday in a regulatory filing. The investigation involved “undisclosed allegations of race discrimination and harassment at unspecified Tesla locations.”

Tesla has faced numerous complaints and lawsuits from former employees about racial and sexual harassment in recent years. While many complaints never make it to court because Tesla’s full-time employees sign agreements requiring workplace disputes to be handled in closed-door arbitration, one former worker was awarded $137 million by a jury in October over racial harassment he suffered at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California.

See also: Tesla like a ‘plantation,’ says lawyer who won cases for workers

Tesla’s shares were little changed at 10:21 a.m. in New York.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.