Tesla Won’t Have a Presence at Next Week’s Auto Show in Shanghai

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. won’t have a presence at next week’s Shanghai auto show, a run down made available by the event’s organizer shows, despite a slew of other international carmakers planning on attending and unveiling new models.

China’s major automobile show kicks off on April 18 for media and opens to the general public on April 20.

While the event was canceled last year due to China’s Covid restrictions, Tesla received unwanted publicity at it in 2021, when a Model 3 owner climbed atop a display vehicle and yelled that her father, who was driving at the time, almost died because her Tesla’s brakes failed.

Read more: Tesla Says China Car Traveling at Nearly 120 Km/H Before Crash

The protest, captured on video, went viral in China and Tesla eventually made a public apology after facing criticism from local authorities and state-run media, without acknowledging any defect to the car.

A Shanghai-based Tesla representative confirmed the company would not attend this year’s show but said there’s no particular reason for that.

Elon Musk’s electric car pioneer has been cutting prices in China, and around the world, after tweaks throughout the first quarter yielded only an incremental sales gain.

In China, that’s triggered a price war that could reshape the world’s biggest car market, with hefty discounts threatening to drive some automakers out of business.

Read more: Tesla Started a China Price War That May Destroy Some Carmakers

It comes at a time when China’s EV market is becoming increasingly cutthroat.

Models from new companies like Nio Inc., Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. have flooded into the arena, adding to existing offerings from more established players like Tesla and China’s BYD Co., which is now the world’s second-largest maker of electric cars.

Tesla had a presence at the Guangzhou auto show in December last year. The Austin, Texas-headquartered carmaker has an EV factory on the outskirts of Shanghai that produced almost 711,000 cars last year, or 52% of its worldwide output.

Earlier this month it said it will build a new battery factory in Shanghai to manufacture its Megapack large-scale energy-storage unit. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year and the plant will commence production in the second quarter of 2024.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.