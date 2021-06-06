(Bloomberg) -- Tesla won’t be producing a souped-up version of its Model S Plaid as the original iteration of the car is “so good,” CEO Elon Musk said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Musk said the Model S Plaid is the “quickest production car ever made of any kind” with the ability to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds.

Musk Says Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Delayed a Week

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.