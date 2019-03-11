(Bloomberg) -- A former Tesla Inc. security manager told U.S. securities regulators that many employees knew of and doubted efforts to take the company private before Elon Musk tweeted about last year.

Sean Gouthro, the former head of Tesla’s global security operations center and investigations, made the allegation in a tip to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a statement from the law firm he’s retained.

“Gouthro noted in his submission that the purported planned transaction to take Tesla private at that price was known and discussed internally by many at Tesla days before the subject tweet, and that many were suspect of the purported deal’s legitimacy,” Stuart Meissner, a New York-based attorney, said in the statement.

Musk, 47, tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, and that he had confirmed investor support for the transaction. Seventeen days later, he announced the company would stay public. He later settled a securities-fraud lawsuit brought by the SEC, which called his tweets false and misleading.

