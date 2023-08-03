(Bloomberg) -- Last year, Bentley announced it would start a special model line of just 18 cars. Called the Batur, each would use the chassis of a Continental GT Speed and emerge from Bentley’s Mulliner coachbuilding house with a new body, an interior that’s custom-designed to a buyer’s preferences and an engine enhanced with performance upgrades. For such exclusivity, Bentley set a starting price of £1.65 million ($2.11 million).

So when I arrive at the automaker’s headquarters in Crewe, England, to drive the Batur, I need to learn what that amount of cash gets you. Surely, it’s more than bonus embroidery or additional power over the Continental.

As it happens, it does get you more. The Batur’s 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, W-12 engine is the current most powerful iteration of Bentley’s signature engine, with 740 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque flowing through an eight-speed, double-clutch transmission and massive carbon-ceramic brakes. It has a new intake and turbocharging system matched with a revised engine calibration and a new transmission calibration that help deliver that power; newly designed turbocharger compressors improve energy efficiency, and air ducts 33% larger that the Continental’s improve heat management.

Then there’s the interior, which boasts such exclusive-to-Batur items as a new Naim sound system and customization on nearly every square inch of the cabin, from the air vents to the components around the windows to the doorframes, dashboard and thread, and leather piping around the seats.

The Batur is the most extreme Bentley ever made. It even weighs 110 pounds less than the 5,029-pound GT Speed. It moves with a dexterity most automakers can only daydream about. But we all know its deepest allure doesn’t lie in the way it drives. It has everything to do with making you feel like an actual tycoon.

The Rarest of Air

Bentley debuted the Batur in August 2022 after two years of development during the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s no secret that during that time period, while many of us were learning to bake bread or catching up on classic TV shows, the more affluent began collecting toys, particularly watches, jewelry and cars. The Batur is Bentley’s response to that demand. “We could have sold twice the amount that we did,” says Ben Linde, the special project leader at Mulliner.

“It’s the exclusivity,” Jonathan Smedley, a Bentley spokesperson, says at Crewe. “The people who buy these cars feel the value is justified.”

I drive the Batur for 30 minutes through Cheshire on a two-lane road narrow enough to palpitate my heart whenever I pass a car. That’s not a lot of time, but the loop gives me a taste of its prowess.

England’s endless array of roundabouts put the Batur’s novel four-wheel-steering and precise torque vectoring to the test; they keep it feeling light and athletic as I navigate the rural roads under an oppressive summer downpour. The Batur drives with a ferocity tempered by balance and control. Its air suspension and electric anti-roll control keep it nicely gathered—balanced and in control—as I roar past fields of Holsteins bracing together against the rain. I love the big, beefy brakes that ground the car the instant I need it. I luxuriate in the rich sound from the speakers Naim created specifically for this car; Carla Bruni, anyone? Top speed is 209 miles per hour.

The interior is spacious, with seating for two and the same excellent infotainment systems found in the Continental, like the rotating display lodged in the dashboard that offers crystal-clear navigation, audio and comfort graphics. Apple CarPlay and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless charging come standard. So do a heads-up display and night vision camera, adaptive cruise control and lane assist, plus more warning and crash-avoidance systems if desired. In the car I drive, hand-stitched seats in teal and gray rise like the hood of a cobra on either side of my shoulders; the gray double-stitching detail alongside each shoulder matches the design of the grille out front. Carbon veneers coat the dashboard; the organ stop-style air vents and other buttons were done in titanium. Each headrest was emblazoned with a large Bentley winged logo done in gray and framed in light ivory piping. (There's no rear seat, just a small ledge for a handbag or valise.)

It’s all done with the quality and care that hand crafting and manual installation provides; I saw staff installing part of the center console. With the marble-smooth ride (Bentley has done some chassis upgrades to help the car handle the additional power) and opulent creature comforts inside, the Batur is something you could drive every day, all day—in any city or highway environment—and not get fatigued. It’s a daily driver for the .001%.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Bentley

There’s plenty to admire in the car’s physical attractions. Large headlights look like wings, the most beautiful I've seen. The grille seems to undulate with dozens of tiny, softly rounded triangles stacked to mimic the reflection of a mountain over a lake, just as Bali’s Lake Batur does in Indonesia.

From the rear, the Batur looks smaller and more svelte than the Continental. A single line stretches from the top of the hood along the body to the C pillar slims, elongating the entire thing. Its overall stance is feline, with the power position visually weighted toward the back as if ready to pounce. The styling is what Bentley’s next generation of sports cars will look like. As I stand in the rain contemplating those unique headlights, it feels as if I’m seeing the future, just a little bit.

I see enough at Mulliner to know that the months-long process of building my own Batur would be part of the fun of owning one. Some buyers will probably find the weeks after final delivery anticlimactic, compared to the excitement of developing the car.

Mulliner specialists at the factory talk each client through up to 56 billion possible combinations of colors, trim and materials. That figure expands to literally limitless combinations because Bentley will finish every surface and component of the Batur in whatever color, graphic and material the client can imagine—barring materials such as linen, which is not durable enough to withstand the wear-and-tear that car seats endure, or woods and leathers illegally or unethically sourced.

You can visit your car as it grows, especially if you want to make friends people bending your fenders into curves and stitching plump seats made from seven (on average) flawless Italian cowhides. More than half the buyers have done so. For some, it can become an all-consuming feedback loop, says Paul Williams, chief technical officer of Mulliner and motorsport at Bentley.

When I visit, a storage room heaves with wood: oak from English swamps, Hawaiian koa, vavona burl from California’s redwoods, crown-cut walnut, a liquidized amber treatment on Mississippi timber. Dozens of sewing machines sit with 24 spools of thread strung like rainbows across the floor. You can have 18-carat yellow gold control dials and air vents that are heat tested to ensure they’re practical for daily use. (No white smudge marks from sunscreen, for instance.) All the gold used in the car is recycled from old jewelry, ground into a fine powder and then 3D-printed into a new shape. The Batur I drive has a front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser made from a new, sustainable composite using natural fibers like flax instead of carbon fiber—which seems so 2021. It has the sound note of its engine etched into the dashboard, like the line on a heart monitor.

All models of the Batur are spoken for; the company has the first right of refusal during the first year for any owner who wants to sell. I’m driving one of two cars that the company developed for testing.

Batur is not legal to drive on public roads in the US because it hasn’t passed US import certification. Still, customers can drive it under the traditional “Show & Display” status, which allows the car to be driven legally for up to 2,500 miles annually. (This status is a well-known exemption for low-production, high-value cars that are imported.) The limit has given buyers little pause: Six of the cars are headed here.

You’ll know when you see one.

