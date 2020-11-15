(Bloomberg) -- A trial starting Monday to test passengers flying between London and New York for Covid-19 could raise hopes for a potential travel corridor, according the Telegraph.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Friday it will offer free rapid tests to all passengers and crew members on select flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11. Anyone who declines to be tested will be placed on another flight, guaranteeing everyone on board other than children under two will have tested negative before departure.

Results will be shared with officials on both sides of one of the world’s busiest routes and may help to persuade government officials to agree to a travel corridor between the nations, the newspaper said.

The U.K. requires passengers arriving from the U.S. to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. British Transport Minister Grant Shapps has floated the idea of shortening the quarantine period for visitors by testing people a week after arrival. U.K. nationals are also restricted from U.S. entry.

In other airline news, EasyJet Plc has sold its slots at London Stansted Airport to rival Ryanair Holdings Plc in a deal expected to raise tens of millions of pounds, the Telegraph reported. EasyJet is in talks with the U.K. and European governments on a potential bailout, the paper said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.