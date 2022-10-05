(Bloomberg) -- The power cable between Sweden and Poland will resume operations as planned on Oct. 9 following maintenance, after tests showed it didn’t sustain any damage from the blasts to the nearby Nord Stream pipelines.

The link is located about 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from one of the locations where the pipelines were blown up, and tests carried out on Monday detected no damage, Swedish network manager Svenska Kraftnat said in a statement.

The works on the 600-megawatt cable had been planned for a long time and started on Sept. 12. The link is vital for power flows between southern Sweden and the continent.

