(Bloomberg) -- Texas said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to a $225 million settlement with the state over a wide-ranging probe into opioid marketing and manufacturing that helped create a public-health crisis.

The accord includes cash payments of $150 million paid over 15 years and $75 million worth of the medication Narcan, according to a copy of the settlement issued Monday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The accord ends the investigation and resolves several lawsuits against Israel-based Teva that were filed by counties in the state, Paxton said.

“Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for their role in this devastating epidemic,” Paxton said in the statement. “These resources will be used to fund recovery initiatives that will help countless Texans.”

Teva and other companies involved in the opioid industry face thousands of lawsuits by states and municipalities that allege they helped create a crisis that’s claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in the U.S.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.