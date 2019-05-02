Teva Beats Earnings Estimates as New Medicines Yield Results

(Bloomberg) -- Generic drugmaking giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. posted first-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as the company’s new products helped compensate for erosion of its aging best-seller Copaxone.

Profit excluding some costs was 60 cents a share, Teva said in a statement. Analysts had estimated estimated 59 cents a share for the quarter.

Investors are focusing on how well Teva can manage the decline of Copaxone, and also how the company nurtures the ascent of two promising branded drugs. For now, sales of Ajovy and Austedo, treatments for migraines and Huntington’s disease, together beat estimates.

Sales of generic drugs in North America, which account for roughly a quarter of company revenue, fell 11 percent in the quarter. Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz has said that the market for knockoff medicines is stabilizing after years of plunging profit margins.

Teva moved closer to hitting its target to slash $3 billion of costs by the end of 2019, the signature goal of Schultz’s plan to reach solid financial standing. The company is also trying to shave as much as possible off its $28.6 billion debt load, a major constraint on the company’s ability to invest in growth.

Teva rose 1.5 percent in early trading before U.S. markets opened.

