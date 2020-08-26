(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s chief executive officer said settlement talks with U.S. prosecutors failed after the Department of Justice demanded the generic-drug maker admit to actions that could increase its exposure in other litigation.

“It’s hard to admit to a crime you didn’t commit,” CEO Kare Schultz said in an interview on Wednesday. “When it has significant collateral consequences for other legal situations occurring at the same time, it becomes even more difficult.”

On Tuesday, Israel-based Teva’s U.S. unit was charged by federal prosecutors with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for copycat drugs, the most significant case to come out of a yearslong U.S. investigation.

Teva and other generic-drug makers are also facing civil lawsuits filed by state attorneys general and other plaintiffs accusing them of a conspiracy to divide up customers among themselves and increase the prices of medicines.

Schultz said Teva is prepared to fight the criminal charges.

“It will take a number of years before we get toward the actual trial,” he said, “We will prepare ourselves the best we can along the way.” He said it’s difficult to predict when a trial would take place given current delays within the legal system due to the pandemic.

In the meantime, the indictment won’t have a practical impact on the company’s operations or manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, Schultz said.

