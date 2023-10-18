(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and its Cephalon unit lost their European Union court case over a €60.5 million ($64 million) antitrust fine for a pact that delayed sales of a cheaper version of a sleep-disorder drug.

The EU General Court, the bloc’s second-highest court, in a ruling on Wednesday dismissed the appeal. A copy of the ruling wasn’t immediately made available by the Luxembourg-based court.

The European Commission fined Teva in November 2020, following a nine-year probe showing that Teva had received cash payments and struck beneficial commercial side deals with Cephalon that stopped it rolling out a generic version of the unit’s drug.

The so-called pay-for-delay pact lasted from 2005 until 2011, when Teva bought Cephalon for $6.2 billion, the commission said at the time.

The case: T-74/21, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Cephalon v. Commission.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.