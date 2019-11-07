Teva Edges Up Earnings Forecast With Cost-Cutting Plan on Target

(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. raised the bottom end of its earnings forecast as Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz’s cost-cutting plan continued to yield benefits and the drugmaker predicted a gain in sales.

Adjusted earnings for the year will be $2.30 a share to $2.50, the Israeli drugmaker said. It had previously seen a minimum of $2.20 a share.

Key Insights

Teva appointed Eli Kalif as its new chief financial officer. He was previously in a senior finance role in Flex Ltd., a California-based technology firm.

Sales of migraine treatment Ajovy missed analysts’ estimates. Schultz has said that the drugs will one day help replace the revenue from aging blockbuster Copaxone, the MS drug whose sales have been eroding due to cheaper competition.

Teva’s total debt fell to $26.9 billion. Schultz’s signature initiative has been slashing expenses and paying back debt in order to improve Teva’s financial standing and ability to invest in growth.

Market Reaction

Teva rose 1.2% in early trading before U.S. markets opened. The American depositary receipts have lost 47% this year.

Get More

