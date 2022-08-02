(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the biggest seller of Adderall in the US, has been experiencing “supply disruptions” of the popular ADHD drug at a time when demand is at all-time highs, a spokesperson for the company said.

The problems span some doses of branded and generic Adderall and are being caused by issues at one manufacturing facility. The disruptions could last into the fall, the company told Bloomberg News.

The problems “are associated with packaging capacity constraints,” said Yonatan Beker, a Teva spokesperson. The company declined to provide more information about exactly what the packaging issues are.

Adderall is an amphetamine-based stimulant used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD. Teva sells more Adderall, in brand and generic forms, in the US than any other drug company, according to Symphony Health, which tracks pharmaceutical sales data.

Prescriptions for the drug, which has been on the market since 1996, have risen steadily over the past decade. Another Teva spokesperson, Kelley Dougherty, said that new mental telehealth companies have helped drive demand for Adderall.

Startups like Cerebral and Done have grown rapidly by specifically marketing themselves as providing easier access to ADHD drugs like Adderall, a medication that’s prone to abuse. Their business model of offering telehealth for mental health grew popular during the pandemic, when people were unable to visit doctor’s offices. But the companies have more recently been accused of pushing boundaries and not properly staffing to meet the needs of their patients.

Several different dosages -- but not all -- of Teva’s brand and generic Adderall are on backorder at the moment, according to the University of Utah’s Drug Information Service, which tracks shortages of medical products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which also tracks shortages, said there is not an overall shortage of ADHD medications even though Teva is having delays in shipping to some customers. The FDA previously reported a national shortage of ADHD medications that lasted from September 2019 through May 2022.

For its part, Teva’s spokesperson Beker said the company expects full recovery for brand-name Adderall by the middle of this month and for the generic Adderall in the beginning of the fourth quarter, which could be as early as October.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.