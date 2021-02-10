Teva Is in Discussions to Help Make Covid-19 Vaccines, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is in talks with Covid-19 vaccine makers about helping to produce and distribute their shots, Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz said.

The generic drug giant has offered to dedicate its manufacturing capacity in the U.S., Europe and beyond to aid with mass-immunization efforts geared at combating the pandemic.

“We have a large, worldwide network of manufacturing capabilities,” from creating the underlying drug substance to putting the solution into sterile vials, known as the fill-finish process, Schultz said in an interview. “There are a limited number of facilities that can do this kind of manufacturing, and it takes time to build them.”

Schultz declined to comment on which vaccine makers Teva could work with, saying that discussions are still underway.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.