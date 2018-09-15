(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. won U.S. regulatory approval to sell a new treatment for migraines --a key ingredient of the company’s turnaround strategy. The stock surged in after-hours trading.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ajovy, an injection in monthly and quarterly doses to treat migraines for adults, the Israeli drugmaker said in a statement late Friday. More than 36 million people in the U.S. suffer from these debilitating episodes, and the medicine could generate around $500 million of sales by 2022, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Ajovy’s launch could help Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, eventually replace the quickly declining sales of Copaxone, its top-selling product that is losing revenue in the face of cheaper copies.

Investors and analysts have been closely tracking the new drug’s trajectory as one of the few channels of growth for the highly indebted pharma giant. Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz embarked on a massive cost-cutting plan last year and placed debt repayment as his top priority, in effect shelving designs to increase sales in the coming two years.

‘Important Validation’

With the drug’s approval, Schultz enhanced his credibility with investors, some of whom were skeptical that the company would be able to begin selling the drug on time and thus lose more ground to Amgen Inc.’s Aimovig, which has been on the market since May. Teva shares rose 6 percent after the market closed in New York on Friday.

“Hitting this target is very important validation for management’s credibility,” Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat wrote in an emailed note to clients.

The competition for the multi-billion dollar market is set to heat up further with the FDA expected to decide on another migraine therapy from Eli Lilly & Co. next month. “Marketing and patient access” will be what determines the big winner as the companies offer “similar products,” according to a Bloomberg Intelligence note.

