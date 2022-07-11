(Bloomberg) -- Generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. misled a judge about the extent of its US ties to dodge a high-stakes opioids trial last year, according to New York’s top law enforcement officer.

The Israel-based company should be ordered to return to court to explain “significant and intentional misrepresentations” it made when it successfully sought dismissal from the case before it went to trial, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a filing Monday.

“The state has uncovered concerning evidence that demonstrates that Teva Parent has the capacity to use shell corporations and blatant misrepresentations to judgment-proof itself and its subsidiaries, including defendants,” James said in the filing.

In December, after a nearly seven-month trial, a jury in Suffolk County, New York, found Teva’s US unit and other companies created a “public nuisance” with their opioid marketing.

James asked the court to vacate its dismissal of Teva’s parent from the litigation so she can examine its role in the opioid crisis and whether it compromises the US unit’s ability to pay damages to New York state “by improperly transferring billions of dollars” out of the subsidiary.

Teva’s US press office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the filing.

The case is In Re Opioid Litigation, Index no. 40000/2017, Supreme Court of New York, Suffolk County.

