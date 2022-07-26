(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said it had agreed to pay more than $4 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits filed against the drugmaker by state and local governments over its highly addictive opioid painkillers.

The Israeli drugmaker said on Tuesday it had reached a deal in principle to pay $3 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in donated addiction-fighting drugs to resolve claims. Native American tribes would also receive $100 million. The company said total included $650 million it had paid in previous settlements.

Teva Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz said in a statement that the company was “pleased to have reached a nationwide agreement in principle, pending participation by states and subdivisions, to resolve the majority of our costly legacy opioids litigation, and importantly, make critical medicines available to those most impacted by the US opioid epidemic.”

The deal is designed to wipe out the company’s total exposure to claims some of its units wrongfully marketed its Actiq and Fentora opioid-based painkillers to rack up billions in profits. It also generates billions in treatment funds for the governments.

More than 3,000 state, city, county and tribal governments in the US sued Teva and other drugmakers over the havoc opioids wrought on their communities.

The settlement comes as part of a consolidated opioid litigation before a federal judge in Cleveland that also produced a $26 billion accord covering Johnson & Johnson and the US’s three largest drug distributors.

The consolidated case in Cleveland is In Re National Prescription Opioid Litigation, 17-md-2804, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio (Cleveland).

