(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. claiming the drug-maker violated anti-kickback laws by paying $300 million to two third-party foundations, Chronic Disease Fund and The Assistance Fund, to cover Medicare co-pays for patients using Teva’s multiple-sclerosis drug Copaxone.

The government is seeking treble damages, restitution and fines in the suit, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

