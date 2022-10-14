(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. expects its supply of the popular ADHD drug Adderall, which is in shortage nationally, to return to normal by the end of the year, a rosier outlook than the federal government reported earlier this week.

The US Food and Drug Administration said on its website Friday that Teva’s Adderall supply constraints should resolve in December, and that some doses would be more available sooner. This is a change from the agency’s Wednesday announcement that Teva’s supply would remain limited through March.

“Teva reported to us yesterday that they are working to catch up with the increased demand,” an FDA spokesperson said Friday. The information on the FDA’s drug shortage website comes from companies.

On Thursday, Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said that the March 2023 date was “not accurate,” and their shortage would be resolved by the end of the year.

Teva sells more Adderall in the US than any other drug company. Demand for the medicine, which treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is at an all-time high. The treatment enables people with ADHD to function normally and complete basic tasks.

Adderall has been in limited supply since this summer, an issue that started with labor shortages at Teva.

(Updates with FDA comments in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.