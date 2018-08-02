(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s turnaround showed further signs of progress under cost-cutting Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz as the world’s largest generic drugmaker raised its annual profit outlook, boosted by sales of its treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Profit excluding some items for the year will be between $2.55 a share to $2.80 share, the Israeli drugmaker said Thursday in a statement. The company had earlier forecast a range of $2.40 a share to $2.65 a share.

This is the second time Schultz has lifted the forecast for Teva’s bottom line this year, driven by higher than expected revenue from the company’s aging blockbuster drug Copaxone. The company is targeting $3 billion in cost cuts by 2019 as Schultz sheds a quarter of its workforce and about half its factories, and preserving the multiple sclerosis treatment’s earnings strength would give him time to execute his plan.

Teva has “already achieved a significant cost base reduction towards our target for the year and we continue to reduce our net debt,” Schultz said.

Copaxone sales for the second quarter were $626 million, Teva said compared with analysts’ projection of $495 million. Revenues fell to $4.7 billion, narrowly missing analysts’ average estimate of $4.73 billion.

