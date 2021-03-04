(Bloomberg) -- European Union antitrust regulators are investigating whether Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. tried to hinder rival makers of a multiple sclerosis drug, including waging a campaign to talk down generic versions the product.

The European Commission will check if Teva “illegally delayed the market entry and uptake of medicines that compete with its blockbuster” Copaxone medicine, it said in an emailed press release on Thursday. The investigation will look at whether Teva strategically filed and withdrew some patents, extending legal battles.

The EU said they have indications that Teva ran a campaign to sway healthcare institutions and professionals against rival products “to create a false perception of health risks associated with their use” even after they’d received regulatory approval.

Teva said it’s cooperating fully with the commission and does not believe that the company “adopted anti-competitive behaviors in relation to Copaxone.” The investigation “does not mean that an infringement has been established, nor does it in any way prejudge of the outcome of the investigation which is still ongoing,” the Petach Tikva, Israel-based company said in a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.