Teva Says It Has Agreement in Place to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said it has an agreement to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits, in part by providing what it says are billions of dollars in drugs for use in fighting the U.S. addiction epidemic.

Under the terms outlined, Teva would provide $250 million in cash, paid over a decade, plus pharmaceutical products worth $23 billion, according to a statement from the company.

The company said it had reached an agreement in principle with state attorneys general from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, and other defendants.

