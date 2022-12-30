(Bloomberg) -- New York jurors concluded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and some of its units helped create a public-health crisis through their marketing and distribution of opioid painkillers across New York state.

The Israel-based firm now faces potentially billions in compensation claims from the state and two Long Island counties accusing Teva executives of flooding their areas with more than 1 billion opioids pills over nearly a decade.

Judge Jerry Garguilio will decide later how much the state and counties should get to beef up treatment and social-service budgets depleted by the U.S. opioid crisis, which has killed more than 500,000 Americans over the last two decades. It’s the second jury verdict in the sprawling, four-year opioid litigation. Municipalities accuse opioid makers, distributors and sellers of downplaying the painkillers’ addiction risks and sacrificing patient safety for billions in profits.

The state-court panel ruled Thursday Teva, its Cephalon unit and other subsidiaries created a so-called “public nuisance” by marketing the opioid-based drugs in a misleading manner and not properly monitoring suspicious shipments of the highly addictive painkillers.

