(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., one of the largest generic-drugmakers in the world, is selling a record $5 billion in bonds tied to environmental, social and governance targets.

The company, through its finance units, is raising the funds in U.S. dollar and euro denominated bonds on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the four-part deal, a euro-denominated 8.5-year security, will yield between 4.375% to 4.5%, after initially being marketed in the high 4% area, the person said.

Proceeds from the bond sale together with cash on hand will fund a $3.5 billion tender offer announced last week for a series of notes maturing through 2024. Proceeds will also be used to pay back outstanding debt upon maturity or earlier redemption and for general corporate purposes, according to the statement.

The bonds are linked to the firm’s efforts to boost access to medicines in low and middle-income countries by 150% and new ambitious climate action targets, including a 25% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse emissions by 2025 in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

Teva, Johnson & Johnson and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.

