(Bloomberg) -- The hiring of a Black head coach by the Houston Texans is a positive step, but it’s “obvious” that Brian Flores was passed over for the position because he sued the National Football League for racial discrimination, according to lawyers for Flores.

Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach, became the talk of professional sports last week with his lawsuit accusing the NFL of pervasive racial bias after he was denied the top coaching job at the New York Giants.

Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis, attorneys for Flores, said he’s happy to hear that Lovie Smith has signed on as the new coach of the Texans. Smith spent the 2021 season as associate head coach and defensive coordinator under the since-fired David Culley in Houston.

“I would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of three finalists for the Texans’ head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest, it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL,” they said in a statement.

An NFL representative didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, sent after regular business hours.

The NFL had said that Flores’s claims are “without merit” and that the league “and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices.”

