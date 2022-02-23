(Bloomberg) -- Texans are being warned that power supplies will become tight through Friday as freezing temperatures grip the second-largest U.S. state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked state environmental regulators to relax air-pollution rules if necessary to allow generators to maximize electricity supplies, according to a notice sent Wednesday.

The notice comes a little more than a year after the Lone Star state endured deadly, prolonged blackouts amid an Arctic freeze that took down many power generators.

Dallas is under a winter-storm warning with a forecast for freezing rain and sleet, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the city dipped to 23 degrees Fahrenheit (-5 degrees Celsius), almost 20 degrees below normal.

