(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is facing a legal challenge from two Texans who claim their educational debt was unfairly excluded from the program.

Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor sued the Biden administration Monday in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas. They claim the Department of Education made arbitrary decisions on loan forgiveness eligibility in violation of administrative procedure law.

“The result of this arbitrariness is predictable,” Brown and Taylor said in the suit. “Some will benefit handsomely, some will be shortchanged, and others will be left out entirely.”

Biden’s plan, which applies to federally administered loans, calls for $10,000 in relief per borrower, subject to income caps of $125,000 per individual and $250,000 per household. Recipients of Pell Grants, federal aid targeted at low-income students, can be forgiven an additional $10,000.

Brown argues that it’s unfair that her $17,000 in debt from attending the University of Texas, El Paso, and Southern Methodist University is ineligible for forgiveness because it is commercially held. Taylor, who said he borrowed $35,000 to go to the University of Dallas, complained that he wasn’t eligible for the additional $10,000 because he didn’t receive a Pell Grant.

Taylor claims in his suit that his current income is less than $25,000 a year.

“Yet others making more than five times as much as he does (up to $125,000 a year) will receive $20,000 in debt forgiveness if they got a Pell Grant in college,” the suit alleges.

The lawsuit joins a growing list of legal challenges to the plan, including a multistate case scheduled for a preliminary injunction hearing in Missouri on Wednesday.

