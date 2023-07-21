(Bloomberg) -- The president of Texas A&M University quit following an uproar over the mishandling of the hiring of a prominent Black professor to run its journalism program.

Katherine Banks submitted her letter of resignation late Thursday and Mark Welsh, dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, will serve as acting president of the university, according to a statement from the College Station-based school.

Texas A&M, one of the largest public universities in the US, has been embroiled in controversy since announcing the hiring of Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times journalist, and then repeatedly changing the terms of her job offer. The Texas Tribune reported this month that McElroy, currently a journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin, ultimately rejected A&M’s one-year contract, in which she could be terminated at will.

“President Banks denied knowing about the changes in the job offer but took responsibility for a flawed hiring process after a wave of national publicity suggesting (Kathleen) McElroy, who has done research on diversity and inclusion, was a victim of ‘anti-woke’ hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process,” the school said in a statement Friday.

Public universities in Texas are eliminating offices of diversity, equity and inclusion to follow recent state legislation. Schools risk losing funding if they don’t comply with the law passed by the Republican-led legislature and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June.

Texas A&M is known for having a large and fervent alumni base, and the school is widely considered to be a conservative counterpoint to UT Austin. Three-quarters of A&M’s former students live in Texas.

Banks is the second high-profile university president to step down this week. Stanford University’s Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation amid scrutiny over his research.

