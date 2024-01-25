(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott vowed to add more razor wire along the border with Mexico to crack down on illegal immigration, saying the state has the constitutional right to defend itself and accusing President Joe Biden of not doing enough to enforce the law.

“We are adding more razor wire as we speak right now to make sure that we are doing even more to secure the border,” Abbott said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg Television.

“Texas has the constitutional authority to do exactly what we are doing because the authors of the Constitution, they knew there would be times when the federal government does not do its job and states have a right of self-defense,” he said.

Abbott is pushing to expand the border barriers even after a Supreme Court order this week that allowed federal agencies to cut or remove razor wire that Texas has installed along parts of its long boundary with Mexico. The US Department of Homeland Security has been demanding access to the Shelby Park area in Eagle Pass, Texas, which state authorities fenced off earlier this month.

“Texas’ political stunts, like placing razor wire near the border, simply make it harder and more dangerous for frontline personnel to do their jobs,” a White House spokesperson said after the Supreme Court order. “Ultimately, we need adequate resources and policy changes to address our broken immigration system.”

Rising migration across the US southern border has fueled a humanitarian crisis and emerged as a key issue in this year’s presidential election. Congressional Republicans have been demanding a crackdown in exchange for supporting a $110 billion package that includes funds for Ukraine and Israel. Biden has said he’s open to significant changes as negotiations in Congress continue.

Abbott accused Biden of not doing enough to enforce immigration laws and said Texas was trying to fill the void.

“Texas is doing everything that we can by building border walls, erecting more than 100 miles of razor wire, having the National Guard deployed constantly, with Texas taxpayers spending more than $10 billion already to secure the border,” he said in the interview.

The governor, a Republican, also said Texas would continue sending busloads of migrants to other parts of the US even as cities such as New York and Chicago struggle to find resources to accommodate the new arrivals.

Texas has already sent more than 100,000 migrants to largely Democratic northern cities, according to data compiled by the governor’s office. More than 37,000 have gone to New York alone, prompting Mayor Eric Adams to accuse Abbott of using vulnerable people as political pawns.

Abbott spoke from India on a trip to promote economic ties with Texas.

“We’ve talked to business expansions and new projects in the state of Texas from issues ranging from energy to technology to health care,” he said. “There will be a lot of projects that will be announced in the coming days and months that will bear fruit for this trip that we’ve made here.”

--With assistance from Greg Stohr and Madlin Mekelburg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.