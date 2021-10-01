(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government’s challenge to a new Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy -- before most women know they’re pregnant -- will have an impact far beyond reproductive rights, a Justice Department lawyer told a judge.

The law encourages “vigilante justice,” instead of enforcement by the state, as a “ploy” to dodge U.S. Supreme Court abortion precedent and evade judicial review, attorney Brian Netter said at a hearing Friday on the U.S. request to temporarily put the ban on hold.

The ban is an “open threat to the rule of law,” Netter said at the hearing in federal court in Austin, held over Zoom. “The precedent established by this case will dictate whether the set of rights guaranteed by our national compact are reliable or can be manipulated into oblivion by subversive state action.”

Although this case is about abortion, “it’s not hard to imagine other laws,” written in a similar way, designed to create a chilling effect on other constitutional rights, such as the freedom of speech, Netter said.

The law, which took effect Sept. 1, prohibits abortions in Texas after fetal cardiac activity is detected and provides no exceptions for rape or incest. It also outsources enforcement to private citizens, empowering them to sue doctors and others suspected of violating the law and to seek bounties of at least $10,000 per illegal procedure.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is hearing arguments over the Justice Department’s request for a temporary injunction that would put the law on hold while the government’s lawsuit proceeds.

Will Thompson, a lawyer for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, followed Netter. He said the ban wasn’t about vigilante justice and that it’s not unusual for a state law to allow enforcement by private citizens. He argued that no injunction could be issued against any state employee, as his presentation continued.

Texas has argued that the Justice Department doesn’t have the authority to sue to protect a constitutional right to abortion. The state also argues that an injunction wouldn’t end any “chilling effect” the law might have on abortion providers because such a court order could easily be reversed.

The case is U.S. v. Texas, 21-cv-00796, U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas (Austin).

