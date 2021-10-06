(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas’ new ban on most abortions, handing a preliminary victory to the Biden administration as it seeks to overturn the strictest such law in the nation.

The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin means medical professionals can once again offer abortions in Texas even after about six weeks of pregnancy without fear of being sued by members of the public, at least for now.

Texas is likely to challenge the ruling, and injunctions are frequently stayed by federal appeals courts. The U.S. Supreme Court may have the final say on the injunction and eventually on the law itself.

The Justice Department argued the law should be put on hold while the case plays out due to the severe impact it is already having on women, forcing many to drive hundreds or thousands of miles to other states to seek reproductive care -- if they have the time and money to do so.

