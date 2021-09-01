(Bloomberg) -- A Texas law barring abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy took effect at least temporarily on Wednesday as the U.S. Supreme Court deliberated over a bid by clinics and doctors to block the measure while a legal challenge goes forward.

The high court took no action Tuesday night even as the challengers said the measure threatened to ban abortion for at least 85% of the women seeking the procedure in the country’s second-most populous state. If it remains in effect, the law will be the strictest in the nation, prohibiting abortion before many women even know they are pregnant.

The Supreme Court could act on Wednesday, though the justices don’t have any firm deadline. The providers are challenging a federal appeals court decision that effectively blocked any pre-enforcement challenge.

A Supreme Court decision allowing the Texas law to remain in effect could signal that the justices are poised to topple precedents that now protect abortion rights until much later in pregnancy. In the coming months, the conservative-controlled court will hear a Mississippi appeal that seeks to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The case is Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson 21A24.

