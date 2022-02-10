(Bloomberg) -- The number of abortions performed in Texas fell by half during the month after one of the most restrictive U.S. laws went into effect.

The 2,197 abortions in September were down 51% from the year-earlier period, according to the most recent data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The statistics give a first impression of the effects from the state’s new abortion law, which essentially bans the procedure after cardiac activity can be detected in the fetus, usually about six weeks into a pregnancy. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the rule to stay in effect amid challenges in lower courts.

The statute authorizes private citizens to pursue lawsuits against a clinic, doctor or anyone who facilitates an abortion after that point and lets successful plaintiffs collect a minimum of $10,000 in damages per procedure.

The Supreme Court is still deliberating a Mississippi case that could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

