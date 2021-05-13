(Bloomberg) -- Texas moved closer to enacting a law that would ban government work with Wall Street banks whose policies restrict the firearms industry, marking a pushback from Republicans in the gun-friendly state against corporations taking sides in America’s political fights.

The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill that would block the state and local governments from contracting with banks and other financial-services companies that have policies that limit their work for the firearms or ammunition industries. The approval sends it back to the Senate, where a different version of the bill has already passed, making it likely to head to Governor Greg Abbott for his approval.

The law would crimp business for Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc., both of which enacted policies targeting certain types of firearms in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

Citigroup said it would prohibit its retailer-store customers from offering bump stocks or selling guns to those who haven’t passed a background check or are younger than 21. Bank of America announced it would stop extending new loans to companies that make military-style rifles for civilian use.

The legislation reflects ire among Republicans as corporations are drawn into politically divisive policies of America’s culture wars. That angst has been building since corporations and executives opposed Georgia’s move to make it more difficult to vote after Democrats carried the state in the most recent U.S. presidential and Senate elections.

BofA, Citi Risk Hit to Business in Texas Over Gun Policies

If enacted, the Texas legislation could hurt the banks municipal underwriting business in Texas, a fast-growing state that’s a major source of debt issues in the $3.9 trillion municipal-bond market. Texas-based issuers accounted for $58 billion of debt sales in 2020, the second-most of any state behind California, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The House version of the bill provides an exemption that would allow banks to still participate in certain short-term note sales issued by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, a type of short-term debt issued that can cover revenue shortfalls.

The legislation would affect governmental entities, which Texas law defines as state agencies, as well as political subdivisions like counties, municipalities and school districts.

The bill would take effect Sept. 1.

“If I’m limited in who I can do business with and talk to and engage with, that’s going to raise my costs and increase the cost to the taxpayers,” Elizabeth Reich, chief financial officer for the city of Dallas, said in an interview about the bill in April.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.