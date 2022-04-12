(Bloomberg) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller blasted Governor Greg Abbott’s “catastrophic” crackdown on cross-border trucking and warned it will lead to food shortages in the second-largest U.S. state.

Miller, who like Abbott is a Republican, said the governor’s six-day old program of heightened vehicle inspections at Texas-Mexico border crossings is strangling commerce and doing nothing to curb undocumented migrations. The GOP infighting is a sign of rising tensions between the pro-business and law-and-order factions of the Texas Republican Party.

Mexican truckers began blockading a key border bridge on Monday to protest Abbott’s decision last week to deploy state troopers to conduct vehicle inspections. Traffic at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge has ground to a halt and trucks diverted to other crossings are causing huge delays.

“This is not solving the border problem, it is increasing the cost of food and adding to supply chain shortages,” Miller said in a statement on his office website. “Such a misguided program is going to quickly lead to $2 lemons, $5 avocados and worse.”

The blockade is also becoming an issue in Abbott’s campaign to win a third term in November’s general election.

“Abbott’s political stunts are causing inflation, driving up prices, and hurting businesses throughout Texas,” Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor who will challenge Abbott on Nov. 8, said in a tweet.

