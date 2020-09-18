(Bloomberg) -- Unsolicited applications to vote by mail for 2.4 million Houstonians inched closer to the mailbox in the swing state with a ruling by a Texas appeals court that county officials can send the forms to all registered voters.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, who manages elections for Texas’s most populous county, was given the green light by an appellate panel packed with Democratic judges. But the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court has already blocked Hollins from acting until it can review the matter itself.

The decision appeared on the court’s docket on Friday. A copy of the verdict upholding the trial judge’s ruling couldn’t be immediately obtained.

Neither Hollins’s spokeswoman, Elizabeth Lewis, nor Kayleigh Date, a spokeswoman for the Texas attorney general, immediately returned email requests for comment on the ruling.

Texas is a key battleground in the national vote-by-mail controversy spearheaded by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that widespread use of mailed ballots leads to rampant voter fraud. If Democrats can tilt the traditionally red state blue, they will cost Trump all 38 of its electoral votes and could even realign Texas’s large congressional delegation and capture control of the state legislature and redistricting process.

Both Texas and the state’s Republican Party are challenging Hollins’s mass-mailing plan, which they say will confuse voters by encouraging millions of people who don’t qualify to vote by mail. Texas’s Republican leadership claims the legislature narrowly crafted mail-ballot rules to give special assistance to disabled, absentee and senior-citizen voters without enabling widespread voter fraud.

Texas’s Supreme Court recently ruled that voters can decide for themselves if their health histories make it too dangerous for them to go to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic. Harris County’s mail-ballot applications clearly explain who can and can’t vote by mail, while noting that county election officials won’t investigate whether a voter has improperly requested a disability ballot.

Houston is the most diverse large city in the U.S. and a launchpad for the Democratic Party’s effort to flip Texas in November.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.