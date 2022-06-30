(Bloomberg) -- Texas urged the state’s highest court to vacate a temporary restraining order that is preventing the criminal prosecution of abortion providers in the weeks before the procedure is fully banned.

The state’s so-called trigger law was designed to take effect 30 days after the federal right to abortion was overturned, which the US Supreme Court did last week. But medical professionals who perform abortions during that window should still be prosecuted under the trigger law, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement Thursday.

Paxton, a Republican, said he asked the Texas Supreme Court to immediately put the restraining order on hold so that prosecutions can go forward as needed. The 2021 trigger law purports to have a criminal provision dating from the 1920s, which the American Civil Liberties Union argues is invalid.

Paxton said the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade was an “erroneous decision” that has kept Texas from prosecuting abortions “for many decades.”

“Let there be no mistake: the lower court’s unlawful order does not immunize criminal conduct, which can be punished at a later date once the temporary restraining order is lifted,” Paxton said in a statement. “My office will not hesitate to act in defense of unborn Texans put in jeopardy by plaintiffs’ wrongful actions and the trial court’s erroneous order.”

Read More: Texas Sued by ACLU Over ‘Antiquated’ Pre-Roe Abortion Ban

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.