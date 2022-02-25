(Bloomberg) -- The number of Texans requesting abortion pills by mail jumped by more than 12-fold in the week after the state’s restrictive rules on abortions went into effect, a new study showed.

Self-managed abortion medication requests from Texas to Aid Access, an Austrian-based nonprofit that ships pills to end pregnancies, spiked in the week ending Sept. 8 to about 138 daily from an average of 11 before the new law went into effect, according to a study published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The requests fell from that peak but remained at almost three times the prior average through the end of the year.

The study provides yet another dataset detailing the impacts of Texas’s near total ban on abortions. The Texas law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, bans almost all abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Not only have more Texans been looking to pill deliveries by mail, but they have also been going to neighboring states. Planned Parenthood said this week that its clinics in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Colorado and Missouri saw a nearly 800% increase in abortion patients from Texas from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, compared with the year before.

In September, the first full month after the Texas law went into effect, abortions in Texas were down 51% from the same span a year earlier, according to data from the state Health and Human Services Commission.

