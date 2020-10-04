(Bloomberg) -- Top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused him of bribery, improper influence and other potential criminal offenses, according to a letter obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

Seven aides reported a potential violation of law by Paxton in his official capacity, to “an appropriate law enforcement authority,” according to an Oct. 1 letter to the Office of Attorney General’s director of human resources. The seven signatories of the letter, which doesn’t outline the offenses, said they had knowledge of facts relevant to the offenses and provided statements to law enforcement.

In a statement provided to the Austin paper, Paxton’s office said the complaint was filed “to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Attorney General’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment by Bloomberg News outside normal business hours.

The letter accusing Paxton of wrongdoing was signed by Jeffrey Mateer, a First Assistant Attorney General, who resigned to rejoin a Dallas-area conservative non-profit dedicated to defending religious liberty, according to the Dallas Morning News. Mateer was nominated for a judgeship in the Eastern District of Texas by President Trump, but the confirmation process was halted after it was reported Mateer called transgender children “Satan’s spawn” and made other homophobic comments, the Dallas Morning News said.

Other signatories include Ryan Bangert, Deputy First Assistant Attorney General; James Blake Brickman, Deputy Attorney General for Policy & Strategy Initiatives; and Mark Penley, Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice.

