(Bloomberg) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he opened an investigation of Twitter saying the social media platform may be misleading people with false reporting of its bot accounts, violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The Republican attorney general announced the probe the same day Twitter would-be buyer billionaire Elon Musk threatened to pull out of his deal to purchase the company, saying it wasn’t meeting his demands for more information about spam and fake accounts.

In regulatory filings Twitter reported fewer than 5% of all users are bots, while they may make up as much as 20%, Paxton said in a press release.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paxton’s investigation requires Twitter to turn over documents related to how the company calculates and manages its user data and how the data relates to its advertising businesses. The company has until June 27 to respond.

