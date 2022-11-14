(Bloomberg) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won’t be forced to testify in an ongoing legal battle over funding for abortions, after successfully appealing a court order compelling him to answer questions in the case.

A three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Paxton and said the circumstances of the case don’t meet the necessary threshold for compelling testimony from high-ranking elected officials.

“High-ranking officials -- state attorneys general being the paradigm case -- are often drawn into lawsuits,” according to Monday’s order. “They cannot perform their duties if they are not personally shielded from the burdens of litigation.”

A federal judge in early October ordered Paxton to provide testimony to explain his interpretation of the state’s numerous statutes restricting access to abortion and whether they apply to organizations seeking to fund out-of-state abortions for Texas residents.

Paxton fled his home in late September to avoid being served a subpoena in the case, driving away in a Chevrolet truck after a process server arrived at his residence to deliver the subpoena.

