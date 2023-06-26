(Bloomberg) --

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories stretch from southern Arizona to the Florida Panhandle, covering most of Texas and all of Louisiana. In Texas, where the electric grid has struggled, Monday’s high in Houston will reach 100 degrees F and the heat index will be 110, according to the National Weather Service.In Dallas it will be 101F, with a heat index ranging from 105 to 110 across the region, and in San Antonio the high will be 103F with a heat index of 110.

The wilting heat has seared down on Texas for 10 days and it’s forecast to persist through the week without let up. Del Rio, Texas reached 110F Sunday, and has now posted eight daily record high temperatures in a row, including its all-time warmest June day of 115F on the 21st.

Texans are poised to use unprecedented amount of electricity this Monday through Friday as intense heat blankets the state, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state grid operator. Solar generation is expected to be operating at max capacity for summer at more than 12 gigawatts, helping to offset low wind generating much of Monday.The heat plaguing Texas has also reached across Mexico, where temperatures are forecast to reach 113F (45 degrees C) in the states of Sonora and Sinaloa and 105F to 113F across a larger area of the country, according to the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

In other weather news:

Smoke: Air quality is in the unhealthy to very unhealthy levels in Montreal, Canada’s second most populous city, as well as its capital Ottawa, according to AirNow.gov. Several locations across northern Quebec have reached the hazardous category as forest fire smoke continues to pour across North America. Conditions across Burlington, Vermont are very unhealthy and several areas in northern New York have reached the same level.

Australia: Unseasonal heavy rain is sweeping across northern Australia and will likely reach New South Wales and Queensland by mid-week, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said. In central Australia four to eight centimeters of rain could fall with isolated regions getting as much as 10 centimeters. Some roads have been closed in anticipation of the storm and more could be shut soon.

China: A heat wave in the northern part of the country is the latest threat to agricultural production in the country as the El Niño weather pattern brings hotter and drier conditions than normal.

India: India has so far received 91.8 millimeters of rains during the current monsoon season, which runs from June through September, compared with a normal of 126.9 millimeters, according to data published by the India Meteorological Department on June 25.

Europe: Temperatures for most of the continent and Scandinavia are turning cooler from the next weekend, a sharp contrast to the recent heat wave, according to Maxar.

