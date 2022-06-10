(Bloomberg) -- Record heat will sear down across California and the US Southwest through the weekend before pushing east into Texas and the southern Great Plains.

The high in Odessa, in the heart of the oil-rich Permian Basin in Texas, topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) three times so far in June and is forecast to get that hot for the next four days. First break may come Tuesday, when readings will drop to 99 degrees.

Houston has opened cooling centers for people to beat the heat, as temperatures are expected to hit 99 degrees Friday and 100 on Saturday. In addition to the soaring temperatures, dust from Africa’s Saharan Desert will drape itself across Houston and east Texas, turning skies a milky gray, keeping temperatures high and making allergies worse for some, the National Weather Service said.

Scorching heat will probably increase electricity demand, pushing Texas natural gas plants to run harder and provide more backup electricity. The operator of the Texas power grid is forecasting electricity demand will soar to an all-time high Friday afternoon as millions of people crank up air conditioners to cope with the heat, shattering a record set in 2019.

The heat is also likely to limit Bitcoin mining operations in the state. Texas has become one of the largest crypto mining hubs in the world by computing power and the state’s energy operator expected the miners to use 6 gigawatts of electricity from its grid in 2023.

Excessive heat warnings are also out across California’s Central Valley, where Friday’s high could reach 105 degrees. Fresno could hit 104; Modesto, 103; and Bakersfield, 102.

“The peak of the heat is today and Saturday and then it starts to cool down,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. “It doesn’t last for very long, but in respect to records, there is a lot of record potential. It is pretty much the same story for Saturday.”

