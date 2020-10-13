(Bloomberg) -- Texas restrictions allowing only a single ballot drop-box in each county were reinstated by a federal appeals court that said the governor’s concerns about ballot security outweigh voting-rights activists’ worries that millions of voters won’t be able to safely access the drop-box.

The federal appeals court in New Orleans late Monday sided with Republican Governor Greg Abbott who on Oct. 1 ordered the shuttering of multiple drop boxes where thousands of ballots in some of Texas’s largest counties were already collected.

